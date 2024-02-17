Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alkermes Stock Down 1.2 %

Alkermes stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,472. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.