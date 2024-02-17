Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.18. 3,746,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

