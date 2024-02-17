Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 84,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $169.51. 48,107,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,760,552. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

