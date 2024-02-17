Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anghami Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 2,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anghami during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

