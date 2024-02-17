Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

HOUS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 943,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOUS shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

