Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.05

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.05 and traded as low as $265.09. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $269.93, with a volume of 12,052 shares.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.28.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

