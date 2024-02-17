Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 658,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

