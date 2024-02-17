Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

