Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,957. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

