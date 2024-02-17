Baby Doge Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.51 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $181.27 million and $3.51 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005269 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $3,658,208.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.