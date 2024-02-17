Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 9,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,443. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $41,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,480,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 382,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

