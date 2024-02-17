Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Reduced by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,440 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 82,810 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Barrick Gold worth $41,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,378,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,954,244. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.