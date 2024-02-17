Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $258.39 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Beldex has a market cap of $258.39 million and $2.34 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.69 or 0.05396212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00076218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00019922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,323,136 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,263,142 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

