Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.18). 2,262,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,146,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409.60 ($5.17).

Biffa Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 410 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

