BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.36. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 148,174 shares.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioRestorative Therapies by 219.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

