BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.73

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as high as C$8.74. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of C$101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.20 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5197368 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.