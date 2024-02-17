BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $642.24 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $642.24 million and $31,732.13 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $51,715.02 or 0.99900240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000875 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00162386 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 51,918.402684 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $468,581.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

