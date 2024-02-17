BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Volume Reaches $100,237.02 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $51,194.83 or 1.00024467 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $635.78 million and approximately $100,237.02 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00160030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 51,918.402684 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $468,581.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

