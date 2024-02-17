Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $51,688.33 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,014.68 billion and approximately $20.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51,688.33 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00517220 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00148983 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00024988 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,630,712 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
