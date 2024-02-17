Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,014.68 billion and approximately $20.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $51,688.33 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00517220 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00148983 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00024988 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,630,712 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.