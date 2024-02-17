Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $38,649.18 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00034620 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006741 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

