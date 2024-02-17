Bittensor (TAO) Price Hits $656.40 on Major Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $22.88 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $656.40 or 0.01271983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,265,201 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,259,753. The last known price of Bittensor is 656.05922887 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $26,877,574.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

