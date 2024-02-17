Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

