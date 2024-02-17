BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 321,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BlueLinx Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BXC stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.87. 78,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 45.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

