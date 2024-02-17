BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.72 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $52.72 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $352.55 or 0.00683689 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,544,376 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,544,545.37988052. The last known price of BNB is 357.24221107 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2066 active market(s) with $1,395,876,715.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
