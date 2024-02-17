BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $114.84. 114,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,635. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

