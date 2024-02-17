BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 43,884 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.24% of Newmont worth $69,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 117.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 9,469,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

