BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $133,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 8,043,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,268,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,456,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

