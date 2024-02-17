BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $21.43 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of LKQ worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

