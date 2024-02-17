BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $25.15 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.81% of CONMED worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 549,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,958. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

