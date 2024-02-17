BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $34.57 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 148.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,693 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.40% of DaVita worth $34,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

DaVita Trading Up 2.0 %

DaVita stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

