BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $55.87 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,324 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $55,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,896. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $148.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

