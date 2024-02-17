BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $27,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after buying an additional 65,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 1,330,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,579. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

