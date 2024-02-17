BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 296,990 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,990 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $57,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

