BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,841 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Biogen worth $169,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.08. 1,768,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,161. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.53 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

