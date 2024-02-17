BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $39,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Down 1.9 %

NVR stock traded down $144.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7,390.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,095.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,425.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,000.90 and a 52 week high of $7,617.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $73,112,568. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

