BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 34,506 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $74,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.