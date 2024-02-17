BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 88,381 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 88,381 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. 1,195,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

