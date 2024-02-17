Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $583.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,043. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.46 and a 200-day moving average of $452.70. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

