Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.
American Tower Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.11.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
