Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,180,226 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund comprises approximately 2.6% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $22,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 226,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 750,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,035,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 150,854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter.

HIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 217,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,819. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

