Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,379 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 7.57% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $42,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 194,336 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,527,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 103,455 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,473,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 142,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 964,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,912. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

