Bramshill Investments LLC Has $102.89 Million Stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF accounts for 12.0% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $102,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.37. 204,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.