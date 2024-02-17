Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises approximately 0.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,796. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

