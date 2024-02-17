Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 10,420 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,718. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.