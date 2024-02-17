Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 1,319,224 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,224 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 1.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period.

HYI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,647. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

