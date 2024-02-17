Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 13,930 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.64. 477,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,968. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

