Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 167,997 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises 0.8% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BLW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,488. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

