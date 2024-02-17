Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 5,524 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,363. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.