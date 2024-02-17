Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFE. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 697.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NFE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 785,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

